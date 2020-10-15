Advertisement

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

The first tier, which we're in now, consists of 2,098 staffed beds throughout the state.
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

While hospitalization numbers have grown over the past few months, North Dakota Department of Health directors say, they’re managing the increase. And, they say if numbers continue to go up, the state has a plan in place to expand capacity within the facilities themselves.

The state’s plan incorporates a tiered approach with three different levels to account for an abundance of people needing hospital beds.

The first tier, which we’re in now, consists of 2,098 staffed beds throughout the state. This state is considered “normal operating conditions.”

Tier two allows for an expansion to 2,394 staffed beds. Hospitals would also bring in additional staff, while working in the hospital structure itself.

Tier three allows for 3,488 staffed beds while still operating within the hospital buildings and would incorporate a change in nurse to patient ratios.

“What we would anticipate is that we would basically run out of staff before we’d run out of physical, hospital space. So, our planning assumptions for the pandemic would be exactly that. We would surge within the hospital environments-- not needing to go outside of the medical facilities themselves,” said NDDOH Section Chief for Health Resources and Response Tim Wiedrich.

The plan also provides hospitals opportunities for expanding care through extending employee hours, canceling elective procedures to make room for more beds and utilizing volunteers in the Medical Reserve Corps.

The Bismarck-Burleigh Health Department directors say hospitals already have beds established that are currently not being used due to lack of staff and need.

If these resources are exhausted, the state has the ability to set up eight minimum care facilities, which could provide up to 1,700 more beds.

