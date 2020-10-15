GI Bill changes helps students in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – In the last year the military has offered deadline extensions to students under the GI Bill in the event that COVID-19 affected their class schedules.

Your News Leader spoke with an 18-year Air Force veteran who is continuing his education thanks to the GI Bill, which pays for his tuition, books, and a living stipend.

Rhapsede Logan, student veteran, plans to start student teaching soon. He said he looks forward to entering the classroom as an English teacher.

“The longer that I’ve spent in this field, in this program, at this university, the more sure I am that I’ve made the right choice,” said Logan.

Not every GI Bill is alike however, because of the different branches, and Andy Heitkamp with Minot State’s Military Resource Center said some military students haven’t been so lucky this year.

“We’ve had individuals that have basically come to grips with ‘I’m not gonna have a place to live in two weeks,’ we’ve had individuals that haven’t had a payment at all. Absolutely there’s been individuals that have been directly and adversely affected,” said Heitkamp.

Extensions have been made available to the Air Force GI Bill so that if the coronavirus outbreak disrupts education, students like Logan get a little more time to achieve their dreams.

“With coronavirus going on everything is extended, so everything takes longer. So the fact that they removed some of those time restrictions is just, again, it takes a lot of weight off of your shoulders, and also again allows you such flexibility,” said Logan.

Heitkamp said they’re trying to work with students that are having troubles.

MSU has a clothing drive and food pantry available to all students that need help.

