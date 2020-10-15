Fan limitations for Bismarck-Mandan athletic events

BISMARCK, N.D. - Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools are limiting fans at their athletic events due to the recent COVID risk level moving to the Orange Level in Burleigh County and Morton County.

The news releases from BPS and MPS are below.

News Release from Bismarck Public Schools activities director:

As health officials continue to take steps to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19, schools

play an essential role in this effort. Bismarck Public Schools believe that athletics and co-curricular

activities are essential for the physical, mental, and social well-being of our students and we plan to

continue to run our extra-curricular programming. However, in light of the recent move to an orange status

for Burleigh County, Bismarck Public Schools needs to adjust the attendance restrictions put in place at

the start of the fall season to align with the new state criteria.

Ticketed Events (Football, Swimming, Volleyball):

The limitation set by the state of North Dakota for large group gatherings while in the orange category

calls for no more than fifty individuals to be present. As a result, the voucher system implemented this fall

will continue to be used with voucher limitations of no more than fifty per event. For some venues, it may

become necessary to restrict the number of spectators to zero to safely accommodate space for

participants.

Non-ticketed Events (All middle school activities, 9th VB):

For all non-ticketed events, BPS requires that spectators be limited to no more than two individuals per

athlete. Spectators must socially distance to the maximum extent possible and leave immediately

following the conclusion of their athlete’s event.

Masks:

Bismarck Public Schools requires the use of masks for all individuals on BPS property or at BPS events

when social distancing cannot be maintained. While this is the expectation BPS has, other schools may

have different requirements. Please respect each school’s request.

Live Streaming:

When possible, games will be livestreamed throughout the WDA conference. Please check the live

streaming page on the WDA Sports webpage ( www.wdasports.org ) or the BPS Live Stream Page for links

to games. Bismarck Public Schools has installed live stream cameras in the main gyms at Bismarck,

Century and Legacy High Schools as well as at the MDU Resources Community Bowl and the Dakota

Community Bank and Trust Field at the Sanford Sports Complex. Sponsorship from the Bismarck Public

Schools Foundation, Cedric Theel Toyota and DK Orthodontics has made these streams available for

free to the public for all regular season contests at these locations. Users will need to create a free

account to access the streams. Please note that all postseason events will require a subscription of

$10.99/month or a yearly subscription for $69.99.

We hope these limitations will be short lived so that we can return to a more normal experience for our

kids and our fans. However, it will take a collective effort by everyone to make that happen. Please work

with us to make these adjustments so further limitations may be avoided.

We will continue to monitor the directives and guidelines of the NDDoH, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health,

and the WDA, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Dave Zittleman

Director of Student Activities

Bismarck Public Schools

News Release from Mandan Public Schools:

Yesterday, Governor Burgum moved Morton County to the Orange – High-Risk level, changing the guidance on large gatherings.

Mandan Public Schools believes that athletics and co-curricular activities have physical, mental, and social-emotional benefits for our students. Due to the higher risk level, changes will be implemented regarding extra-curricular activities attendance, effective Monday, October 19th.

• Attendance at ticketed events will be limited to 25% of facility capacity, not to exceed 50 attendees. Vouchers will continue to be used at these events. Visiting teams will no longer be provided vouchers.

• Attendance at non-ticketed events will be limited to two spectators per student-athlete.

• We ask that spectators physically distance as much as possible and leave at the conclusion of their athlete’s event.

• In the Orange Phase, masks are now mandatory for all individuals on school property whenever physical distancing between family groups is not possible.

• All attendees are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. Please continue to practice physical distancing, hand hygiene, and use good respiratory etiquette.

Thank you for your continued support and for encouraging your students to practice our safety protocols and standards. We will continue to monitor the directives and guidelines of the NDDoH, Custer Health, and NDHS AA and provide more information as it becomes available.

Activities will continue to be Live Streamed throughout the conference.

West Fargo Public Schools is also changing who can attend its events. Effective this Friday, the only people who can attend ticketed and non-ticketed events are athletes, coaches and event staff. This includes both WFPS indoor and outdoor venues. School leaders say they made the change because Cass County’s risk level jumped from yellow to orange.

