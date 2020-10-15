Advertisement

Enbridge completes 12-mile North Dakota stretch of Line 3

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEMBINA, N.D. (AP) — Enbridge Energy officials said Wednesday that they have completed a small section of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project in North Dakota, leaving only the Minnesota stretch that has been challenged by state officials and others.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

More than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August, the company said in a release.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company has also completed the Canadian and Wisconsin portions of the pipeline.

Plans to complete the 337-mile line in Minnesota have been approved by the the independent Public Utilities Commission but is facing its third appeal from the state Commerce Department.

An administrative law judge is due to issue a report Friday that will inform the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as it decides on water quality permits for the project.

The new line is popular among Minnesota Republicans who control the Senate and construction unions that have previously backed Gov. Tim Walz, D-MN.

Environmental and tribal groups oppose the project, citing climate change and spill risks.

Enbridge is replacing the line that was built in the 1960s.

