Advertisement

Decision over security cameras causes stir in Burke County

A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.
A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWBELLS, N.D. (KMOT) – A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.

It all started at a Commissioners' meeting on Oct. 6, when the board voted to move the security camera monitors from inside the sheriff’s office to another location inside the building.

Commission Chair Jarret van Berkom said some court employees addressed concerns about being watched while on the job.

“And at no time was it ever discussed to remove any cameras or restrict the sheriff’s access to the camera system at all. It was simply to move the monitor to another location and the sheriff would still have full access to that,” said van Berkom.

However, that issue was not on the County Commissioner meeting agenda, and Sheriff Shawn Brien said he was unaware of the situation until being called in.

“I was basically blindsided at the commission meeting that they received complaints that courthouse employees felt that they were being watched on security cameras,” said Brien.

“Basically, told them they can take it out if they feel that that’s the need and gave them the security issues of taking the security cameras out of my office,” said Brien, when asked for his opinion on the matter of moving the security camera monitors from his offices.

One concerned resident of Burke County explained that she was unaware of the Commissioner’s decision.

“Upon getting this information, I actually went looking for agendas, I went looking for minutes to meetings, to social media. I can’t find them,” said Milissa Benson.

Benson also mentioned her safety concerns about the change in location of the monitors.

“Not only my safety, but the deputies' safeties, the sheriff’s safety, the employees' safety. Courthouse are hostile environments sometimes,” said Benson.

While the decision has been made by the Commissioners, the monitors are still in the sheriff’s office at this time until a company can remove them.

The County Commissioners will be discussing this decision further at the next meeting on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Operator of Minot intermodal site rolls into Magic City

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Community leaders gathered Wednesday to announce the operator for Minot’s intermodal rail service.

News

BPS to delay bringing 6th-9th graders back full-time, face-to-face

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that Burleigh County’s COVID-19 risk level will now be updated to Orange or High Risk.

News

Medora Corporation of Dickinson bought by Australian firm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Your News Leader confirmed the change of ownership via The Medora Corporation’s website.

News

Mandan Public Schools pausing return to in-person all day school

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, that Morton County’s COVID-19 risk level will now be updated to Orange or High Risk.

Latest News

News

All Bethel residents and staff test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The elderly are the most vulnerable population when it comes to having serious or fatal health issues from COVID-19.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Bailey and Stella

Updated: 5 hours ago
Normally we’re blessed with a single pet to feature in our pet of the week segment, but today we get a double feature. Mandy Schaaf is joining us and she’s brought Bailey and Stella to the program.

News

Myths About Fitness Continued…

Updated: 5 hours ago
The word “fitness” is pretty general and that’s why there may be some misconceptions as to what the word actually means for you.

News

Meeting to discuss potential MDU rate increase

Updated: 7 hours ago
The North Dakota Public Service Commission has scheduled a meeting for this Friday to receive public input from a request from MDU to raise its rates.

News

Missing 80-year-old Fargo man found dead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Robert McKinnon has been missing since early October.

News

Presidential Town Halls set for October 15

Updated: 12 hours ago
President Trump and Joe Biden to host separate town hall events tomorrow night.