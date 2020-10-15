Decision over security cameras causes stir in Burke County

BOWBELLS, N.D. (KMOT) – A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.

It all started at a Commissioners' meeting on Oct. 6, when the board voted to move the security camera monitors from inside the sheriff’s office to another location inside the building.

Commission Chair Jarret van Berkom said some court employees addressed concerns about being watched while on the job.

“And at no time was it ever discussed to remove any cameras or restrict the sheriff’s access to the camera system at all. It was simply to move the monitor to another location and the sheriff would still have full access to that,” said van Berkom.

However, that issue was not on the County Commissioner meeting agenda, and Sheriff Shawn Brien said he was unaware of the situation until being called in.

“I was basically blindsided at the commission meeting that they received complaints that courthouse employees felt that they were being watched on security cameras,” said Brien.

“Basically, told them they can take it out if they feel that that’s the need and gave them the security issues of taking the security cameras out of my office,” said Brien, when asked for his opinion on the matter of moving the security camera monitors from his offices.

One concerned resident of Burke County explained that she was unaware of the Commissioner’s decision.

“Upon getting this information, I actually went looking for agendas, I went looking for minutes to meetings, to social media. I can’t find them,” said Milissa Benson.

Benson also mentioned her safety concerns about the change in location of the monitors.

“Not only my safety, but the deputies' safeties, the sheriff’s safety, the employees' safety. Courthouse are hostile environments sometimes,” said Benson.

While the decision has been made by the Commissioners, the monitors are still in the sheriff’s office at this time until a company can remove them.

The County Commissioners will be discussing this decision further at the next meeting on Oct. 20.

