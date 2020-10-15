Census counts come to an end following Supreme Court ruling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Census counting usually ends at the end of July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, census field operations have continued past that date.

After a Supreme Court ruling yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau says those efforts will end Thursday, October 15.

With census data determining how trillions of dollars in federal funding is distributed, and determining the number of congressional seats each state gets, many are concerned about a proper population tally following the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the census.

A quick look at national numbers, the U.S. Census Bureau is reporting that well over 99.9 percent of households nationwide have responded.

And although some states are still falling behind, like Louisiana with its population suffering from both hurricanes and the pandemic simultaneously, North Dakota’s tally is holding strong, at a more than 99.9 percent response rate.

“Where we benefitted the most was the starting of non-response follow up on July 30th, nearly a two week head start on everybody else. That gave us a leg up,” said State Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson.

Iverson said it’s impossible to get a perfect census, but the state seems to be as close as they can get for this decade.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.