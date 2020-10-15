Advertisement

Census counts come to an end following Supreme Court ruling

After a Supreme Court ruling yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau says those efforts will end Thursday, October 15.
After a Supreme Court ruling yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau says those efforts will end Thursday, October 15.(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Census counting usually ends at the end of July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, census field operations have continued past that date.

After a Supreme Court ruling yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau says those efforts will end Thursday, October 15.

With census data determining how trillions of dollars in federal funding is distributed, and determining the number of congressional seats each state gets, many are concerned about a proper population tally following the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the census.

A quick look at national numbers, the U.S. Census Bureau is reporting that well over 99.9 percent of households nationwide have responded.

And although some states are still falling behind, like Louisiana with its population suffering from both hurricanes and the pandemic simultaneously, North Dakota’s tally is holding strong, at a more than 99.9 percent response rate.

“Where we benefitted the most was the starting of non-response follow up on July 30th, nearly a two week head start on everybody else. That gave us a leg up,” said State Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson.

Iverson said it’s impossible to get a perfect census, but the state seems to be as close as they can get for this decade.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mott native recovering from two hurricanes in weeks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
Just seven weeks after the destruction from Hurricane Laura, many people found themselves in double jeopardy- this time in the path of Hurricane Delta.

News

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

News

Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.

News

Progress of voting in Burke County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Election officials in Burke County have sent out more 800 ballots as of Oct. 14 and are encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

Latest News

News

Remembrance walk in Minot to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local group is holding a walk Thursday in Minot in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

News

Attorney General reinstates more than 500 e-tab machines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.

News

Leadership with the MHA Nation reacts to signing of Savanna’s Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Mark Fox, the chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, said while this is a good first step more needs to be done to deter and stop the violence.

News

Enbridge completes 12-mile North Dakota stretch of Line 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August, the company said in a release.

News

Decision over security cameras causes stir in Burke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.

News

Operator of Minot intermodal site rolls into Magic City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Community leaders gathered Wednesday to announce the operator for Minot’s intermodal rail service.