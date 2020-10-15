BPS students receive english credit for replacing break on jeep, among other STEM projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School students now have the opportunity to receive credit for their math and English courses in an innovative way, instead of in the typical high school classroom setting.

This year BPS launched Innovation Pathway at the Career Academy.

The program allows for students in the Career Academy program to receive high school credit for math and English classes while completing projects tailored to their specific interest.

Century High sophomore Sean Marchus is now able to receive credit for English while learning how to do a break replacement on his jeep.

“I like cars and like English is kind of boring right away and when we relate to, like stuff we actually want to do in life, it kind of just feels better and helps you know more,” said Marchus.

Century High Junior Ben Ontis chose to fix the scoreboard on his bubble hockey table.

“There’s like the Schematics for the score board, like the wiring diagrams and I’d consider that math because electronics is basically all math,” said Ontis.

Innovation Pathway teachers said students like Sean and Ben, can find ways to implement English and math in their career academy classes.

For example, students could host Socratic seminars around their area of study.

“He planned and lead a Socratic seminar, which is a type of discussion in his auto tech class. Alright so he was the one leading the class asking the questions monitoring the discussion and that’s his evidence for me of the English standard but it’s in his passion area of cars,” said Personalized Learning Facilitator English Teacher David St. Peter.

St. Peter said they don’t required elements for projects, but students are required to look at English and math standards needed to receive credits and find projects that allow them to cover those topics.

The Innovation Pathway students and teachers are also looking to help organizations in the Bismarck-Mandan area tackle important, non-mission critical projects and initiatives.

Those looking for information on how to partner with program can so at: https://www.bismarckschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=18&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=10147&PageID=1

