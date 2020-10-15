Advertisement

BPS students receive english credit for replacing break on jeep, among other STEM projects

Innovation Pathway
Innovation Pathway(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School students now have the opportunity to receive credit for their math and English courses in an innovative way, instead of in the typical high school classroom setting.

This year BPS launched Innovation Pathway at the Career Academy.

The program allows for students in the Career Academy program to receive high school credit for math and English classes while completing projects tailored to their specific interest.

Century High sophomore Sean Marchus is now able to receive credit for English while learning how to do a break replacement on his jeep.

“I like cars and like English is kind of boring right away and when we relate to, like stuff  we actually want to do in life, it kind of just feels better and helps you know more,” said Marchus.

Century High Junior Ben Ontis chose to fix the scoreboard on his bubble hockey table.

“There’s like the Schematics for the score board, like the wiring diagrams and I’d consider that math because electronics is basically all math,” said Ontis.

Innovation Pathway teachers said students like Sean and Ben, can find ways to implement English and math in their career academy classes.

For example, students could host Socratic seminars around their area of study.

“He planned and lead a Socratic seminar, which is a type of discussion in his auto tech class. Alright so he was the one leading the class asking the questions monitoring the discussion and that’s his evidence for me of the English standard  but it’s in his passion area of cars,” said Personalized Learning Facilitator English Teacher David St. Peter.

St. Peter said they don’t required elements for projects, but students are required to look at English and math standards needed to receive credits and find projects that allow them to cover those topics.

The Innovation Pathway students and teachers are also looking to help organizations in the Bismarck-Mandan area tackle important, non-mission critical projects and initiatives.

Those looking for information on how to partner with program can so at: https://www.bismarckschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=18&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=10147&PageID=1

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two new restaurants coming to Williston

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The City of Williston announced Wednesday that two new restaurants, Slim Chickens and Pizza Ranch, are coming to the Williston Square, and the first road into the development is complete.

News

GI Bill changes helps students in Minot

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
In the last year the military has offered deadline extensions to students under the GI Bill in the event that COVID-19 affected their class schedules.

News

Six men in North Dakota indicted for illegally obtaining guns

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Julie Tew
Six men in North Dakota were indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday, for illegally obtaining firearms within the state.

News

Mott native recovering from two hurricanes in weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Just seven weeks after the destruction from Hurricane Laura, many people found themselves in double jeopardy- this time in the path of Hurricane Delta.

Latest News

News

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

News

Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.

News

Progress of voting in Burke County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Election officials in Burke County have sent out more 800 ballots as of Oct. 14 and are encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

News

Census counts come to an end following Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Census counting usually ends at the end of July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, census field operations have continued past that date.

News

Remembrance walk in Minot to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local group is holding a walk Thursday in Minot in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

News

Attorney General reinstates more than 500 e-tab machines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.