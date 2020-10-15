Advertisement

Bismarck Event Center upgrades lighting to NCAA standards

Directors say they hope this will attract college games in future.
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Event Center has upgraded its arena lighting in hopes of hosting NCAA games in the future.

Directors gave us a peak at exactly what these lights can do to make every event more engaging and enjoyable.

This is the first time in about 20 years the Event Center has upgraded its lighting package, and the upgrades come with a lot of cool features.

Not only are the lights easier to control, they also have a variety of settings for different functions. The lights can be dimmed for performances, flash different colors along with schools' theme songs and of course--they can be brightened to meet NCAA regulations.

Directors say the chance to host a college team in the future is a definite possibility.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to upgrade. Also, to have a footprint where we could look at more options for more events,” said Bismarck Event Center Director Charlie Jeske.

The package cost just under $1 million, which was funded through the Bed and Booze tax collected from hotels, motels and restaurants. However, directors say the new lights are much more energy efficient and will save money in the long run. They estimate the new lighting will reduce energy costs by 15 to 20% annually.

