Attorney General reinstates more than 500 e-tab machines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.

Stenehjem initially suspended the license of the electronic pull tab device manufacturer in July, after being made aware that the company was using illegal or pirated software. This shut down nearly 500 e-tab machines in North Dakota.

Stenehjem says Powerhouse has since provided proof it is using the proper software, and that it is licensed properly.

Powerhouse Gaming officials admitted to violating state gaming regulations, and will pay a $25,000 fine.

