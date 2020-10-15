Advertisement

Attorney General reinstates more than 500 e-tab machines

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has reinstated the license for Powerhouse Gaming.

Stenehjem initially suspended the license of the electronic pull tab device manufacturer in July, after being made aware that the company was using illegal or pirated software. This shut down nearly 500 e-tab machines in North Dakota.

Stenehjem says Powerhouse has since provided proof it is using the proper software, and that it is licensed properly.

Powerhouse Gaming officials admitted to violating state gaming regulations, and will pay a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health care leaders explain state’s plan for increasing hospital capacity

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
North Dakota hospital employees say they are doing what they can with the resources they have to manage the pandemic.

News

Physicians Advisory Group writes letter to help patients cope with pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Most of us have never lived through a pandemic before, and it’s lasted long enough to take an emotional toll.

News

Progress of voting in Burke County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Election officials in Burke County have sent out more 800 ballots as of Oct. 14 and are encouraging the community to make their voices heard.

News

Census counts come to an end following Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Census counting usually ends at the end of July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, census field operations have continued past that date.

News

Remembrance walk in Minot to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
A local group is holding a walk Thursday in Minot in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

Latest News

News

Leadership with the MHA Nation reacts to signing of Savanna’s Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Mark Fox, the chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, said while this is a good first step more needs to be done to deter and stop the violence.

News

Enbridge completes 12-mile North Dakota stretch of Line 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 400 construction workers started on the 12-mile North Dakota project in August, the company said in a release.

News

Decision over security cameras causes stir in Burke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A recent decision by the Burke County Commissioners regarding security cameras has come under scrutiny by the county sheriff.

News

Operator of Minot intermodal site rolls into Magic City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Community leaders gathered Wednesday to announce the operator for Minot’s intermodal rail service.

News

BPS to delay bringing 6th-9th graders back full-time, face-to-face

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that Burleigh County’s COVID-19 risk level will now be updated to Orange or High Risk.