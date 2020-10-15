9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are two new number one ranked teams in 9-Man Football.

Kidder County suffered its first loss last week but the Wolves were without six starters due to COVID protocol guidelines and an injury.

Cavalier, LaMoure-L-M and Kidder County are all getting first-place votes with the Tornadoes and Loboes are tied for the top spot in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportscasters Association.

In Class-A, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is again the number one ranked team in the state.

9-Man Football Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Cavalier (10) 8-0 88 2nd

2. LaMoure-L-M (9) 8-0 88 3rd

3. Kidder County (2) 6-1 64 1st

4. Linton-HMB-SZ 5-1 45 4th

5. Grant County-Flasher 6-1 19 NR

Others Receiving Votes: May-Port-CG (6-1), St. John (6-2), North Border (6-1), Divide Cty (5-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2)

Class-A Football Poll Team

Record Pts LW

1. Langdon Area-E-M (19) 8-0 103 1st

2. Lisbon (2) 6-0 78 2nd

3. Velva 7-0 68 3rd

4. Oakes 5-1 36 4th

5. Grafton 7-1 19 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Trinity (6-2), Bishop Ryan (6-2), Thompson (4-2)

