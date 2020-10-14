Sports Spotlight: TJ Seidel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Playing a sport is a time consuming passion, especially if you’re doing it at a high level. This week’s Sports Spotlight plays two sports at once.

T.J. Seidel has been putting soccer balls into the back of nets for a long time now.

“Soccer. I started playing when I was four, and I just kind of fell in love with it. And, it’s strange, because no one in my family has ever really played, so I just kind of picked it up and ran with it,” said Seidel.

And thanks in large part to Seidel, the Legacy Sabers Soccer team went to a place they had never been before this season the State Tournament.

“Well, T.J. is one of the guys who holds everyone accountable in practice and he is very dedicated to the game. He knows how to put it in the back of the net. But, he is more than that, because in some of the games he wanted to get the other players involved. So, he gave up easy opportunities to score and passed it off when he could have padded his stats even more. But, he really wanted to get the whole team into play,” said Legacy Boys Soccer Coach Tom Marcis.

While Seidel did give some scoring opportunities up, he still led the WDA in goals this season a feat he said was thanks to hard work in the off season.

“I have tried to work really hard in the off-season and I joined a program, so it is not just soccer year round, but I do try and play year-round, so when I come here I try and bring it game in and game out,” said Seidel.

While the Sabers Soccer season is done, Seidel isn’t done competing for Legacy this Fall.

“Football. I have been playing since about 4th grade and I was an actual player when I was younger but Freshman year I broke my thumb and decided I am just going to kick so I can do both and it has just gone from there,” said Seidel.

And with a busy schedule between soccer and football Seidel says his fall is all about balance.

“It gets hard at times but other than that it’s not too bad. Sometimes I do get a little overwhelmed but my coaches do a great job by keeping me involved with both at the same time and not overlapping and they work well with each other so it is not that much of a hassle for me,” said Seidel.

So, whether it is in the back of the net or through the uprights you can bet that TJ Seidel will all ways be kicking. The Sabers host Minot in football on Thursday.

