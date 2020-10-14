Presidential Town Halls set for October 15

NATIONAL - The New York Times confirmed that President Trump will host a prime-time town-hall-style event on NBC in Miami tomorrow night. The announcement was made early this morning. The event will be hosted by Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie. The event will take place at 7 p.m. central time.

Democratic nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden, plans to have a similar event on ABC in Philadelphia. The event will be hosted by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and start at 7 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.