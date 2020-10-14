Mandan Public Schools pausing return to in-person all day school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, that Morton County’s COVID-19 risk level will now be updated to Orange or High Risk.

Burgum has released new guidance on school risk levels. As a result, Mandan Public Schools is pausing its plan to have grades 6-9 return to every day in-person instruction on Oct. 19. Grades 6-12 will continue to attend school in the hybrid model that we have been using all year. Grades K-5 will continue with every day in-person instruction.

Next week’s hybrid schedule for grades 6-12 will be: A Students MWF & B Students T&TH

Our goal is to continue to provide a safe environment for students and staff, focusing on students' social-emotional, physical health, and academic needs while taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

