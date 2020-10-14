Missing 80-year-old Fargo man found dead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A sad ending to the search for a missing 80-year-old man.

Fargo Police say Robert McKinnon’s body has been located.

Officers were called out on a unattended death report at 3501 45th Street South on Tuesday afternoon. That is where McKinnon was found.

Family was notified as soon as McKinnon was located, but police say they decided to hold off on releasing the information to the public to allow the family time to contact relatives.

McKinnon was missing for over a week and a half.

Police say he walked away from the Maple View Memory Care in south Fargo earlier this month.

