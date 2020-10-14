Advertisement

Minot State University hiring contact tracers

Minot State University
Minot State University(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Want to be a contact tracer? Minot State University is hiring.

In a message sent out to falculty and staff, the university announced they are teaming up with the North Dakota Department of Health to build a team of COVID-19 contact tracers.

The team will be assigned cases involving MSU students and employees.

The university is building the team to improve response times in testing.

Those hired for the position would be responsible for interviewing those who tested positive for the virus and notifying their close contacts, and make recommendations for isolation, quarantining, and testing.

More information on the position and the link to the job post can be found here: https://bit.ly/34VDWht

