Meeting to discuss potential MDU rate increase

Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission has scheduled a meeting for this Friday to receive public input from a request from MDU to raise its rates.

MDU is looking to increase the average customer bill $3.35 a month, or roughly $40 per year.

The meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. CT this Friday. Those looking to provide input are asked to call 328-4081 during the meeting. You’ll be placed on a list, and the PSC will call you back to receive your input at the end of the hearing.

MDU says it’s looking to raise the rates to help pay for new transmission projects, as well as services provided by Midcontinent Independent System Operator and Southwest Power Pool.

More information is available online at psc.nd.gov.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

