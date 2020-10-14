Medora Corporation of Dickinson bought by Australian firm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Medora Corporation of Dickinson, creators of the SolarBee and GridBee water purification systems, has been purchased by the Australian firm IXOM.

Your News Leader confirmed the change of ownership via The Medora Corporation’s website.

The Medora Corporation pioneered long-distance circulation technology (LDC), which is used to help the world’s water quality problems.

The company was started by Dickinson’s Joel Bleth and Willy Tormaschy.

Head of Corporate Affairs at IXOM Louisa Graham said IXOM bought Medora Corporation earlier this year.

She says the brand has changed, but the business will likely stay the same.

Graham says there are plans in the works to expand the company’s products, workforce and offering globally.

