High school volleyball polls

Volleyball
Volleyball(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number one ranked team in Class-B Volleyball.

Linton-HMB moves into the top spot which was open after Langdon-Edmore-Munich handed Thompson its first loss of the season. The Tommies fall to third behind Oakes.

Linton-HMB’s next match is against Oakes on Thursday.

Now as much movement in Class-A where Century has had a lock on the top spot this fall.

Mandan and Fargo Davies switch places in the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-A VOLLEYBALL POLL

TEAM RECORD PTS LW

1. Century (12) 9-0 64 1st

2. West Fargo (1) 19-2 53 2nd

3. Jamestown 7-2 36 3rd

4. Fargo Davies 18-4 28 5th

5. Mandan 6-3 10 4th

Others Receiving Votes (RV): GF Red River (10-4), Shanley (7-4), Fargo North (10-10)

CLASS-B VOLLEYBALL POLL

TEAM RECORD PTS LW

1. Linton-HMB (6) 13-0 118 2nd

2. Oakes (2) 12-0 112 3rd

3. Thompson (3) 12-1 103 1st

4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2) 9-2 96 6th

5. Dickinson Trinity 11-1 85 4th

6. Northern Cass 8-1 59 5th

7. Rugby 11-2 47 6th

8. Flasher 12-0 43 8th

9. Grafton 10-2 33 10th

10. Beulah 9-2 4 NR

10. Kindred 5-2 4 NR

Others Receiving Votes (RV): Heart River (10-2), Central Cass (9-3), Carrington (6-3), Velva (10-2)

