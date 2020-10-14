Health officials say we have many resources to exhaust before bed shortage, advise following guidelines to prevent this

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota health officials reported 4,600 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking the sixth straight day of record active cases.

NBC Nightly News and CNN both reporting that the state is dangerously close to running out of beds to care for critically ill patients, which is also a concern for non-COVID patients.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health officials say our state is not in a shortage of ICU and hospital beds yet. Some health officials say we could reach a shortage in the future, while others say we have a long way to go.

North Dakota has roughly 20 available, staffed ICU beds and roughly 120 available, staffed inpatient beds across the state. Although we’re experiencing all-time high COVID-19 and hospitalization rates climbing almost on a daily basis, some health officials are not worried about a potential bed shortage.

“We still have reserve in terms of taking alternative approaches to how we’re delivering care,” said North Dakota Department of Health Section Chief for Health Resources and Response Tim Wiedrich.

Other heath officials are not as confident about possible bed shortages.

“If we keep climbing in this direction, we really could be in some serious trouble,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

However, North Dakota Department of Health officials say we have a plan in place and resources available should we reach capacity. Minimum Care Facilities are one reserve available. The Department of Health has 1,700 surge beds ready for use in designated facilities throughout the state. However, these facilities would only be implemented if and when hospitals reach capacity.

“Once we’ve reached a point, which we’re not envisioning getting to, but if that were, in fact, to happen, then these minimum care facilities would be established in auditorium-type settings,” Wiedrich said.

Before we get there, North Dakota must exhaust all its other medical care resources designated in our state plan. The plan involves a three-tier system of maximizing staff-care within the hospitals themselves and expanding the amount of beds within each facility. However, some health officials are concerned about a lack of staff.

“They may have more bed availability, but they only have a certain ratio of staff that they are able to care for patients in those rooms,” Moch said.

But, the DOH says the state’s plan includes expanding staff as well. Directors say if necessary, additional help would be brought in through the federal government, other states or the Medical Reserve Corps.

“That’s roughly about 1,400 people that are medical providers that raised their hand and said during an emergency, send me. These are folks that are basically volunteering their services, primarily, nurses, EMS personnel and others,” Wiedrich said.

Both Moch and Wiedrich say it’s important to do what we can to minimize the risk of hospital shortages by following guidelines that reduce the potential for spreading viruses. Directors at Sanford Health say on average, about 90% of its beds in Bismarck are filled with non-COVID patients. Moch says the issue of available beds is not only pandemic related. However, she says the pandemic may have shed light on the fact that this is, in fact, a potential problem.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.