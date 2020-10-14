BPS to delay bringing 6th-9th graders back full-time, face-to-face

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that Burleigh County’s COVID-19 risk level will now be updated to Orange or High Risk.

As a result, Bismarck Public Schools will “delay” bringing students in grades 6-9 back to school for full-time face-to-face learning on October 19.

Secondary schools will continue in a Hybrid Model. Elementary Schools will continue with the current full-time, face-to-face instruction.

Secondary schools will send out information on revisions to the Hybrid Model, which will increase targeted supports for students with academic and social-emotional learning needs.

