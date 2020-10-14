All Bethel residents and staff test negative for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak since Aug. 17, but results from last Friday’s testing showed all 335 residents and all of the facility’s workforce are now free of the virus.

Staff say they feel relieved and now have a bigger sense of responsibility to keep their active cases low.

Since May 1, 24 employees and 13 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bethel Nursing and Rehabilitation Home.

The elderly are the most vulnerable population when it comes to having serious or fatal health issues from COVID-19.

“We’ve been doing a lot of testing, and finally getting results back that are all negative is a big relief because we are just trying to keep everybody safe. And what you’re doing is for people that you care a lot about, because you get really close to all the residents that you work with here,” said registered nurse Emily Paulson.

Bethel employees say seeing successful results from following protocols carefully makes them feel a deeper sense of responsibility to stay healthy.

Fifteen employees have tested positive since September, but no residents have tested positive since the end of August.

“I think that’s pretty remarkable to have, you know, positive employees, and not have any positive residents. It shows all the hard work that has gone in, and having good infection control in the building,” said Administrator Tammra Peterson.

The nursing home is still considered to be in an outbreak, so they aren’t allowing visitation, but are working on having visits in their activity room. Family and friends who visit will be screened, then can speak with residents at tables with plexi-glass in between.

Bethel’s next mass testing will take place Oct. 14, and if they continue to see no positives, they’ll eventually begin only testing staff weekly.

