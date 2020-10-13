Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff’s Department supporting breast cancer awareness

By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is raising money for breast cancer awareness month in a unique way this year.

They are offering to shave the head of one of their deputies.

Dep. Kayla Powers and Lt. Jennifer Olson volunteered to cut their hair if the organization can meet their goal of raising at least $5,000.

They have raised a little over $200 so far.

All the money will go toward local cancer care facilities.

Powers said it’s worth the sacrifice if it helps move the needle in the fight with cancer.

“I have a lot of family members that have suffered from cancer and some that have survived and some that didn’t. I have a lot of friends that did. Cancer is a big piece of our society these days and anything that we can do to help,” said Powers.

To donate visit their GoFundMe page, or drop it off at their building downtown.

The department will stop taking donations at the end of the month.

You can find the GoFundMe here: https://bit.ly/30ZAYHC

