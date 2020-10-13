Advertisement

Voters in Turtle Mountains vote in primaries amid COVID precautions

By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa held their primary election Tuesday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primaries will help narrow down the more than 50 candidates across the four districts to just 12.

With eight candidates for chairman also in the running, Tuesday’s votes will determine which top two will continue on to the general election in November.

Your News Leader visited the tribe and spoke to voters to get their reactions on how they’re being kept safe in and out of the polls.

The Turtle Mountain Tribe is taking measures to ensure everyone possible is able to vote in their primary election including at home visits and drive up voting. For first-time voter Kobe Gourneau, the precautions are appreciated.

“There’s people around that are still taking it as a joke, But I like that we’re stepping up, you know? Because even in big cities a lot of people aren’t taking it as serious. So it mean something that we’re taking it seriously,” said Gourneau.

On top of temperature checks at the door, hand sanitizer readily available, and testing all poll workers for COVID before election day, this year also brought with it a drive-up voting option which allows those who want to vote from their vehicle. Workers are in Full PPE and sanitize every tool before moving onto the next car.

“The purpose of it was to try to give everyone as normal of an election as possible without the pandemic effecting the election numbers,” said Michael Day, Election Board Chairman.

"As election leaders took into account elders in the area, voters say they are grateful for the chance to cast their vote in person.

“It’s an experience to get tout and be at the ballots and to be able to actually physically put your ballots in the box. But again, but again being cautious about how you do it when you do it,” said Anna Ross, longtime voter.

Day says they will evaluate this election to decide what precautions they can bring with them into the general elections in November.

Election officials said they will start their unofficial count Tuesday night with the official lists of finalist available on Wednesday afternoon.

