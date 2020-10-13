Advertisement

Turtle Mountain primary elections Tuesday

By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band Chippewa primary elections for the chairmanship and districts 1 through 4 are Tuesday, Oct. 13. In-person voters should expect to follow tribal mandates for COVID-19 including a mask requirement for all polling stations.

According to the Tribal records Facebook page, District 1 voting will be held at the new wrestling facility.

District 2 will be held at KC Hall.

District 3 voting will take place at Fiddlers Hall

District 4 voting will be held at the Log house.

All voting will take place between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Turtle Mountain Election board will offer in-person voting and drive-up options for each polling site.

The top-two vote-getters in the chairman’s race move on to the general election, and the top three vote-getters in each district move on.

