Tuesday: 10.1% daily rate; 5,452 tests, 517 positive, 12 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 10.1%* Tuesday. There are 158 currently hospitalized (+0 change) with 36 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,452 tests, 517 were positive. There were 12 new deaths (357 total). 4,600 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 9.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,452 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

723,102 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

517 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

28,245 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.13% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,600 Total Active Cases

+54 Individuals from yesterday

442 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (277 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

23,288 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

158 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (357 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Walsh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 100s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County – 2
  • Barnes County - 5
  • Benson County – 2
  • Bottineau County – 4
  • Burleigh County - 109
  • Cass County – 160
  • Dickey County – 5
  • Divide County - 4
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County - 3
  • Foster County – 10
  • Grand Forks County – 37
  • Grant County - 1
  • Griggs County – 2
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • McIntosh County - 2
  • McKenzie County – 5
  • McLean County - 6
  • Mercer County - 4
  • Morton County – 32
  • Mountrail County – 10
  • Nelson County - 6
  • Oliver County – 3
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 5
  • Ransom County – 3
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County - 4
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sioux County - 10
  • Stark County – 5
  • Stutsman County – 15
  • Towner County – 1
  • Traill County - 7
  • Walsh County - 6
  • Ward County – 20
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 15

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

