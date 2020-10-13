Advertisement

Refusing to talk to contact tracers

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s response to the pandemic relies on data collection, and not just the numbers. The state’s contact tracing team has been getting staffing upgrades, but it turns out many of the close contacts are not cooperating.

To see where the spread is going, health officials try to get ahead of the virus with their contact tracing team. But some tracers haven’t been able to get the information they need because of a wide range of responses to their calls.

Contact tracing started out as one of the strongest arms of the pandemic response. But after a spike in cases, being able to make all the calls became a challenge.

Thanks to recent staffing boosts, most cases have their calls wrapped up within 24 hours.

“I think this is ahead of most states. Contact tracing is only a single part of a concert of efforts to prevent spread,” said Regional Epidemiologist Shawn McBride.

But having people making the calls is just one half of the equation.

McBride said that people refusing to answer to give information has become a common report.

“People at times have had some hostility towards our case workers. I, myself, have experienced some hostility when working with people,” McBride said.

Lynne Plucker, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, went on a camping trip with family. She said the calls were easier thanks to the low number of people and places.

“If we had been home and hanging out with friends and going about our normal life, I can imagine it being a lot more difficult to remember every single person and every single place you’ve been,” Plucker said.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., recently adjusted the quarantine policy: allowing those who wore masks at the time of close contact to be exempt from needing to quarantine. He said we hopes this will take pressure off the staff. McBride said tracers don’t share information.

Rather, the information is used so that the close contacts can make their own safety decisions for themselves, their families, and their jobs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19-related deaths connected to Bottineau long-term care facility increase

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau has had 15 total COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

News

BPS Teachers have reservations about grades six through nine going face-to-face, some asking for a delay

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck school board’s decision to send sixth through ninth graders back to school full time does not have unanimous support.

News

Fire destroys boat, damages garage Monday in Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Minot fire officials said a fire destroyed a boat and damaged a garage on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning.

News

Meet the candidates: District 14 House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In the District 14 House race we see two incumbents, and two challengers.

Latest News

News

County by County, October 13, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
County by County, October 13, 2020

News

Meet the candidates: District 14 Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In the District 14 Senate race the incumbent Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, is up against Jenna Vanhorne, D-candidate.

News

National Fossil Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday is National Fossil Day, and we live in a great state if fossils are something that you’re interested in.

News

Cooking with Chef Chris Warner

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Chris Warner is making gumbo on North Dakota Today.

News

6 pounds of meth and 104 grams of heroin seized from Hazen man

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Beulah Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department seized multiple drugs from a vehicle that fled from them on Oct. 2.

News

Two Men and a Truck Boxtumes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Halloween costumes are readily available in many stores, but our guest says it can be blast making one at home.