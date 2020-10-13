Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 8-year-old Jaylin in August.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with Capital Murder.

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.(Odessa Police Department)

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

8-year-old Jaylin.
8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photos)

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.
The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photo)

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Men and a Truck Boxtumes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Halloween costumes are readily available in many stores, but our guest says it can be blast making one at home.

News

Law enforcement campaign results in 557 citations

Updated: 2 hours ago
A total of 557 citations were handed out by statewide law enforcement during a monthlong campaign in September to crack down on distracted driving.

News

Turtle Mountain primary elections Tuesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band Chippewa primary elections for the chairmanship and districts 1 through 4 are Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Community members voice concerns about where the BPS district is heading

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck Public School Board heard from parents, teachers, and students Monday.

News

DCB receives grants to help startup farmers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau has received federal aid to help two specific groups of people break into farming.

Latest News

VOD Recording

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily DeGree

Updated: 17 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Families, leadership react to COVID outbreak at Somerset Court in Minot

Updated: 17 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-12-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Vets see uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

CARES Act spending clock ticking

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Voters receive absentee ballot envelopes without a ballot inside

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six