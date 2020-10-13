Advertisement

Meet the candidates: District 14 Senate

incumbent Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, is up against Jenna Vanhorne, D-candidate.
incumbent Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, is up against Jenna Vanhorne, D-candidate.
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – In the District 14 Senate race the incumbent Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, is up against Jenna Vanhorne, D-candidate.

Klein has served in the senate since 1997. He said the issues facing the state this year will be in the budget, from funding emergency services to taking care of the state’s infrastructure. All without raising taxes. The retired grocer told us why he ran in the first place.

“Sitting around the kitchen table with my wife saying somebody should do this, and somebody should do that. We finally said, ‘well, maybe the somebody could be one of us,’ and threw my hat in the ring and have run any number of successful campaigns,” said Klein.

The challenger Vanhorne said the district has seen a lot of washouts under the roads and they need to fix the infrastructure. She said farmers are having trouble getting to their fields, and that it may take a restructure of prairie dog funding. Vanhorne wants to see more of a focus on mental health care in the region. She works a dairy farm near Steele. Vanhorne is chairing a petition to establish state run meat processing plants.

“This would not take money away from the small meat packers. It would create different meat packing facilities so that it would stabilize the economy for farmers and their cattle prices would remain fairly constant,” said Vanhorne.

