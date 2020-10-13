Meet the candidates: District 14 House

MINOT, N.D. – In the District 14 House race we see two incumbents, and two challengers.

Starting with the challengers Richard Lynne, D-candidate, is a retired farmer from near Maddock. He said he doesn’t think property taxes are fair, or that they should increase while income tax declines. Lynne said he hasn’t seen a benefit from the state taking over local behavioral health care. He wants to see the Falkirk coal mine stay open, and an increase in infrastructure funding.

“There’s a lot of things in the way this COVID thing is being handled, I don’t know if we’ve done everything. We probably haven’t done everything wrong, but I don’t know if we’ve done everything right either. I just think we can do better,” said Lynne.

Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, is our first incumbent in this race, and has served in the house since 1997. He is a retired farmer from the Rugby area. He discussed moving the women’s prison out of New England. Nelson said he wants to focus on behavioral health in the rural area. He said he’s looking to see more of those services extended to farmers.

“We need to build on some of the founding blocks that have been set in the last couple sessions. We need to keep building on that to provide those services so people can be productive citizens in North Dakota and get their lives back in order,” said Nelson.

Your News Leader will feature the other candidates in this race later this week.

