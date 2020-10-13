Many Ward County voters dropping off ballots early ahead of election

MINOT, N.D. – There are 21 days until the general election on Nov. 3.

Your News Leader spoke to voters in Ward County along with the County Auditor about what you need to know when voting this year.

Many Ward County voters are choosing to vote by dropping off their absentee ballots to the Ward County Administration Building.

“I dropped off three of my husbands, my mothers and mine just now,” said Kathleen Rietman, a voter.

Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman said roughly 500 have been turned in so far, but many more are to come.

“We have a little over 13,000 requested and out already so quite a few left to be returned,” said Haman.

Voters said they didn’t want to risk being out at the polls.

“I wanted to maintain social distancing and not be in a big crowd,” said Steven Yankovich, a voter.

In addition to the box inside the Auditor’s office and outside the county library, voters can also drop off their ballots at the city halls in Berthold, Burlington, Ryder, and Surrey, as well as the Makoti Senior Center, and the Memorial Hall in Kenmare.

County election officials will pick up those ballots from those locations before the election.

“In the past election they got to drop them off through election day at 4p.m. That was a change. So this election will be how it has been in the past; so they have to be dropped off by 5 p.m. the day before the election,” said Haman.

Other options to vote include in-person the day of the election or early voting, as well as mail-in voting.

Early voting is Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2 inside the Ward County Administration building.

