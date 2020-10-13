Making it easier for seniors to be safe this flu season

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit will be holding a senior drive-through flu shot clinic at the former Sears Automotive Center at Dakota Square Mall on Oct. 15.

“What we want to do is keep as many people protected from the flu and keep flu out of our community, so it doesn’t spread to vulnerable populations, so it doesn’t spread to anybody. The only way to do that is to get your flu vaccine,” said First District Health Immunization Coordinator Lacey McNichols.

The event is on Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

It is open to people 65 and older.

Bring your Medicare card and make sure you wear a short-sleeve shirt.

When you arrive, enter from the east from the direction of the JC Penney store.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.