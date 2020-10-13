Advertisement

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Linton-HMB Volleyball
Linton-HMB Volleyball(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Stop in the town about 40 miles south of the interstate on Highway 83 and you’ll find one of the best Class-B volleyball teams in North Dakota.

Linton-HMB has won all 13 of its matches this season. The Lions have had a couple of impressive victories. They topped fourth-ranked Trinity earlier this month and last week, they best Faulkton who was ranked third in South Dakota at the time. It’s a group that has been together for a long time.

Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB Head Coach: “My daughter, she obviously grew up playing volleyball. Actually region championship game 17 years ago. I couldn’t coach the regional championship because I had her so she’s been living on the court playing volleyball and she’s had a volleyball in her hand her whole life. Guess who else has had a volleyball in her hand? Her friends. So since they’ve been in fourth grade I’ve been taking them on traveling teams and I think that’s why they’re as good as they are because their I.Q. is really high with volleyball.”

Volleyball is one of those games where it seems like the better the athletes get along, the better they play as a team.

Callie Hase, Linton-HMB junior, said, “I think this year we have a ton of chemistry with each other and we know exactly what they’re going to do pretty much and we trust each other to get everything.”  

Teegan Scherr, Linton-HMB junior, said, “I’ve been impressed with all of them but I think our setter has come along the best since last year I think she’s been improved a lot.”

The Lions setter is sophomore Gracie Schumacher. Linton-HMB is scheduled to host Oakes on Thursday. They are two of the top ranked teams in Class-B.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AAA & AA FB Polls

Updated: 20 hours ago
When it comes to top ranked high school football teams, the Capital City is the place to be for the two largest divisions.

Sports

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily DeGree

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Emily DeGree is locking down the front line of the DLB line-up this season.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

News

2020 State Tennis Results

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
2020 State Tennis Results

Latest News

News

WDA Cross County Championship Results

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
WDA Cross County Championship Results

News

Century wins 2020 State Soccer Title

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Both teams were tied at two goals apiece with under ten minutes to play when Century’s Chance Bowlinger scored what would be the game winning goal for the Patriots.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Rodrique Mugisha

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
He’s the top scorer from the top team in the WDA.

Sports

9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

News

NDSU quarterback Trey Lance to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Just three days after the only game of the fall, NDSU quarterback Trey Lance says he’s going to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sports

Valley News Live confirms Trey Lance will declare for NFL Draft

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The sophomore quarterback is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft, according to Yahoo Sports. Pete Thamel says Lance told him in a phone interview. Lance’s decision means he’ll be leaving school and not playing in the upcoming Bison spring season.