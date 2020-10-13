Linton-HMB Volleyball

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Stop in the town about 40 miles south of the interstate on Highway 83 and you’ll find one of the best Class-B volleyball teams in North Dakota.

Linton-HMB has won all 13 of its matches this season. The Lions have had a couple of impressive victories. They topped fourth-ranked Trinity earlier this month and last week, they best Faulkton who was ranked third in South Dakota at the time. It’s a group that has been together for a long time.

Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB Head Coach: “My daughter, she obviously grew up playing volleyball. Actually region championship game 17 years ago. I couldn’t coach the regional championship because I had her so she’s been living on the court playing volleyball and she’s had a volleyball in her hand her whole life. Guess who else has had a volleyball in her hand? Her friends. So since they’ve been in fourth grade I’ve been taking them on traveling teams and I think that’s why they’re as good as they are because their I.Q. is really high with volleyball.”

Volleyball is one of those games where it seems like the better the athletes get along, the better they play as a team.

Callie Hase, Linton-HMB junior, said, “I think this year we have a ton of chemistry with each other and we know exactly what they’re going to do pretty much and we trust each other to get everything.”

Teegan Scherr, Linton-HMB junior, said, “I’ve been impressed with all of them but I think our setter has come along the best since last year I think she’s been improved a lot.”

The Lions setter is sophomore Gracie Schumacher. Linton-HMB is scheduled to host Oakes on Thursday. They are two of the top ranked teams in Class-B.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.