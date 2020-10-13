Law enforcement campaign results in 557 citations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A total of 557 citations were handed out by statewide law enforcement during a monthlong campaign in September to crack down on distracted driving.

The additional enforcement resulted in 296 citations for distracted driving, 50 for traffic citations and 80 for speeding.

Three drug-related arrests were made as well.

The monthlong campaign was called U Drive, U Text, U Pay.

