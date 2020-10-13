Law enforcement campaign results in 557 citations
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A total of 557 citations were handed out by statewide law enforcement during a monthlong campaign in September to crack down on distracted driving.
The additional enforcement resulted in 296 citations for distracted driving, 50 for traffic citations and 80 for speeding.
Three drug-related arrests were made as well.
The monthlong campaign was called U Drive, U Text, U Pay.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.