Fire destroys boat, damages garage Monday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire officials said a fire destroyed a boat and damaged a garage on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning.

Minot fire crews responded to a call around 7:50 a.m. near 13th Street SW.

When they arrived, they found a garage and boat both on fire.

The garage fire was put out immediately and only had minimal damage, but the boat is a total loss.

No residents or firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

