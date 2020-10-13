Fire destroys boat, damages garage Monday in Minot
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire officials said a fire destroyed a boat and damaged a garage on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning.
Minot fire crews responded to a call around 7:50 a.m. near 13th Street SW.
When they arrived, they found a garage and boat both on fire.
The garage fire was put out immediately and only had minimal damage, but the boat is a total loss.
No residents or firefighters were hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
