Elections leaders prepare for possible early voting surge

The November election is expected to be a hotly contested one.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The November election is expected to be a hotly contested one.

North Dakota election leaders say there have been extremely high levels of mail-in voting. Some expect that enthusiasm to continue into in-person early voting next week.

Lines stretching for blocks are plaguing early voters in Kentucky, Texas, and Georgia forcing many to wait for hours. Some voters say, however, they’ll wait as long it takes.

“So many people have sacrificed before us, so it’s almost a spit in their face if we don’t take the time to show our kids that they have this right, and it’s best used as early as possible,” said one Georgia voter.

This kind of scene is exactly what Burleigh County Elections Coordinator Erika White say her team is preparing to avoid.

“We have plenty of equipment down at the Event Center and multiple resources available to accommodate the crowds and the lines,” said White.

The Bismarck Event Center has been used to test people for to help slow the spread of COVID-19 for months. Now, it’ll be used as an early polling place for the same reason. White says social distancing wouldn’t be possible at the City-County Building.

“It would get very crowded,” said White. “We didn’t want to put our election workers or voters at risk.”

She says the wide-open event center will also allow people to get in and out more quickly, but says people should still be prepared to wait.

“There’s lines on election day, there’s lines during early voting. That happens, but if the line’s moving, that’s what we want,” said White.

She says there’s no lines at the ballot drop off box, so absentee be a more convenient way to vote, and there’s still time to request a ballot.

White says the best way to avoid crowds is to vote in the morning or in the mid-afternoon.

Here’s a list of all counties with early in-person voting, along with polling places, dates and times: https://vip.sos.nd.gov/precincts.aspx?eid=313

