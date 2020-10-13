COVID-19-related deaths connected to Bottineau long-term care facility increase

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau has had 15 total COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Tess Hedrick with Sanford Health, the parent company of the facility, said 14 residents and one staff member have died, to date.

As of Tuesday, Hedrick said the facility has nine active COVID cases among residents and two active cases among employees.

Bottineau County reported four new COVID-related deaths Tuesday according to the Joint Information Center, among the state’s 12 new reported deaths.

The county reported four new cases of COVID Tuesday, according to the JIC, with 42 active positives

