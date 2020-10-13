County by County, October 13, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County segment, we look at some fun fall events like Coffee with a Cop and a Halloween party with some horses, as well as a clothing drive, and a fire and flu prevention event.

We start off first with some fun news. Harvey Police Department will be hosting Coffee with a Cop.

It will be on Oct. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

It will be at the Hornbacher’s Cafe at 118 8th Street E. in Harvey.

At the event you can come and meet the police department, ask questions, and make new friends.

We now go over to Mountrail County for some Halloween activities. The North Dakota Equine Association is hosting a Hallowed Eve party.

The Halloween event kicks off Oct. 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Healing Horse Ranch in Parshall.

You can come with and without your horse.

There will be costume contests for riders and horses, as well as games and prizes.

The event is a membership drive for the association.

Now, we go to Pierce County, where Rugby Public School is hosting a clothing drive.

Seventh through twelfth grade students are donating their gently used clothing for the drive.

You bring your clothing donations to the school on Oct. 16 by 3:00 p.m.

Then on Oct. 19 and 20, the community and students can shop for free clothes

It will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will be in the bus barn near the southeast end of the school.

Last, we go way east to Ramsey County, where the Devils Lake Fire Department and the District Health Unit are teaming up!

The two departments are hosting a fire and flu prevention event on Oct. 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You will be able to get your flu shot during this drive through event.

It will be held at the Devils Lake Fire Department at 621 College Drive.

You will need to wear a mask and short sleeves are preferred for easy access to get your vaccine.

There is a vaccine form that needs to be completed and brought with you to the event.

That form can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/LRDHU/

