Community members voice concerns about where the BPS district is heading

Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School Board heard from parents, teachers, and students Monday on topics ranging from the return of students in grades six through nine, COVID-19 liability, the hybrid model and much more.

Community members all voiced their opinions and concerns about the decisions the district is making.

We’ll have more coverage on the meeting on the Tuesday.

