Carbon capture project kicks off with new test well

Environmentalists may see coal and ethanol as “dirty” energy. But Midwest AgEnergy is working on a Carbon Zero project that captures and stores carbon dioxide to keep it from entering the atmosphere.

Policymakers, energy and agriculture leaders met across from the Coal Creek Station to discuss a new test well. Although it’s not the same as drilling for oil, it is drilling to see if the geological formation underneath is fit for carbon capture storage.

200,000 tons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere at the Blue Flint ethanol facility each year, according to Midwest AgEnergy leaders. In an effort to reduce emissions and ensure a future for the ethanol plant, they’re breaking ground on a new test well.

“We need to get additional information about the geology in this area because we’re on the eastern edge. The formations are different as you move this direction,” said Midwest AgEnergy CEO Jeff Zueger.

The Industrial Commission granted $3.4 million for the project to help find out.

“By us being involved we capture more data to understand the geology in the entire region for multiple industries,” said Industrial Commission member and Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring.

Projects like this allow for the continuation of coal, oil, and ethanol industries in North Dakota while including renewable energy initiatives, creating a whole new industry for potential workers.

“There will be a day when there will be 15,000 workers in this state who say I work in the CO2 industry,” said Lignite Energy Council President Jason Bohrer.

Those working on the test well site will be collecting geological samples for the next 45 days.

Midwest Ag Energy said they’ll continue collecting information in order to determine the volume of CO2 that could be stored.

