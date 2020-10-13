Advertisement

Carbon capture project kicks off with new test well

Carbon capture project kicks off with new test well
Carbon capture project kicks off with new test well(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Environmentalists may see coal and ethanol as “dirty” energy. But Midwest AgEnergy is working on a Carbon Zero project that captures and stores carbon dioxide to keep it from entering the atmosphere.

Policymakers, energy and agriculture leaders met across from the Coal Creek Station to discuss a new test well. Although it’s not the same as drilling for oil, it is drilling to see if the geological formation underneath is fit for carbon capture storage.

200,000 tons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere at the Blue Flint ethanol facility each year, according to Midwest AgEnergy leaders. In an effort to reduce emissions and ensure a future for the ethanol plant, they’re breaking ground on a new test well.

“We need to get additional information about the geology in this area because we’re on the eastern edge. The formations are different as you move this direction,” said Midwest AgEnergy CEO Jeff Zueger.

The Industrial Commission granted $3.4 million for the project to help find out.

“By us being involved we capture more data to understand the geology in the entire region for multiple industries,” said Industrial Commission member and Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring.

Projects like this allow for the continuation of coal, oil, and ethanol industries in North Dakota while including renewable energy initiatives, creating a whole new industry for potential workers.

“There will be a day when there will be 15,000 workers in this state who say I work in the CO2 industry,” said Lignite Energy Council President Jason Bohrer.

Those working on the test well site will be collecting geological samples for the next 45 days.

Midwest Ag Energy said they’ll continue collecting information in order to determine the volume of CO2 that could be stored.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elections leaders prepare for possible early voting surge

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The November election is expected to be a hotly contested one.

News

Voters in Turtle Mountains vote in primaries amid COVID precautions

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa held their primary election Tuesday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Making it easier for seniors to be safe this flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
First District Health Unit will be holding a senior drive-through flu shot clinic at the former Sears Automotive Center at Dakota Square Mall on Oct. 15.

News

Many Ward County voters dropping off ballots early ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Many Ward County voters are choosing to vote by dropping off their absentee ballots to the Ward County Administration Building.

Latest News

News

Ward County Sheriff’s Department supporting breast cancer awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is raising money for breast cancer awareness month in a unique way this year.

News

COVID-19-related deaths connected to Bottineau long-term care facility increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Good Samaritan Society facility in Bottineau has had 15 total COVID-related deaths as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

News

BPS Teachers have reservations about grades six through nine going face-to-face, some asking for a delay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck school board’s decision to send sixth through ninth graders back to school full time does not have unanimous support.

News

Refusing to talk to contact tracers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
North Dakota’s response to the pandemic relies on data collection, and not just the numbers.

News

Fire destroys boat, damages garage Monday in Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Minot fire officials said a fire destroyed a boat and damaged a garage on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning.

News

Meet the candidates: District 14 House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In the District 14 House race we see two incumbents, and two challengers.