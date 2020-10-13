BPS Teachers have reservations about grades six through nine going face-to-face, some asking for a delay

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck school board’s decision to send sixth through ninth graders back to school full time does not have unanimous support.

Plenty of parents and teachers have their reservations, which they expressed at last Monday’s meeting.

School board members have already made the decision to return to face-to-face learning for this group of students.

This doesn’t mean everybody sees it as a done deal.

The Bismarck Education Association, advocated on behalf of more than 800 members.

After elementary students were returned to the classroom, the BEA surveyed its members, asking for their thoughts on the best course of action.

Out of the 345 responses, nearly 63% either strongly disagreed or somewhat disagreed with a decision to move students in the secondary level from hybrid to face-to face.

In light of that, they asked the board for a delay.

“We ask that any return to face-to-face instructions for secondary students be delayed at least until after October 30, when leaders can examine both the school and community impact regards over four weeks of data from elementary transmission rates,” said Landen Schmeichel, Bismarck Education Association government relations chair.

BEA representatives also said mandatory masks, and more support for teachers' well-being should be included in the decision-making process.

Legacy High School Teacher Tom Bushaw said distancing will be tough.

“Three hundred forty-three freshmen will be eating in one room bi-weekly for just under an hour and a half. One room, 343 freshmen bi-weekly, that’s a long time, that’s prolonged exposure right there. That makes the virus spreading imminent,” said Bushaw.

But some students said the back and forth is difficult.

“So I ended up being the only one in my friend group on A days. With social distancing and masks it’s really hard to make friends and see people and visit people,” said Horizon Middle School student Zane Cavanagh.

School board members said they would address public concerns at their next meeting on Oct. 26.

Parents and teachers also voiced the opinions about masks, and the results were mixed.

