AAA & AA FB Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to top ranked high school football teams, the Capital City is the place to be for the two largest divisions.     

The Century Patriots are number one ranked in Class-AAA. The St. Mary’s Saints are a unanimous choice in Class-AA.  

AAA Football Poll   

TEAM                  RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck Century (12)   5-0  85  1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (4) 5-0  76  2nd

3. Bismarck High (3)       5-0  67  3rd

4. Fargo Davies             5-1  35  4th

5. West Fargo              4-2  17  NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Jamestown (4-1) and Fargo Shanley (4-2)   

AA Football Poll                            

TEAM RECORD PTS LW

1. Bismarck St. Mary’s (19)  6-0  95  1st

2. Hillsboro-Central Valley  6-1  70  2nd

3. Kindred                   4-0  58   3rd

4. Beulah                    4-2  42   4th

5. Central Cass              3-3  20  5th

NO OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES

