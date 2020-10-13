Advertisement

6 pounds of meth and 104 grams of heroin seized from Hazen man

Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department seized multiple drugs from a vehicle that fled from them on Oct. 2.

Newhauser took off, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Police say he ditched his car in a field and took off on foot.

Mercer County Deputies located Newhauser in thick brush where they found two knives, $35,000 in cash, three bags of methamphetamine and two glass pipes on him.

Deputies also found 104 grams of heroin in a backpack that was Newhauser’s.

While searching the scene, deputies found three bundles containing more than 6 pounds of meth around Newhausers vehicle.

Newhauser admitted to police he had ingested meth when running from police in an attempt to dispose of it.

Overall, deputies found more than 6 pounds of meth, 104 grams of heroin and $50,000 in cash.

Newhauser is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, fleeing police, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting a control substance, possession of a controlled substance, and refusal to halt.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

