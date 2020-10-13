6 pounds of meth and 104 grams of heroin seized from Hazen man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department seized multiple drugs from a vehicle that fled from them on Oct. 2.

According to the affidavit, police were attempting to pull Ronald Newhauser over for not having taillights in Beulah.

Newhauser took off, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. Police say he ditched his car in a field and took off on foot.

Mercer County Deputies located Newhauser in thick brush where they found two knives, $35,000 in cash, three bags of methamphetamine and two glass pipes on him.

Deputies also found 104 grams of heroin in a backpack that was Newhauser’s.

While searching the scene, deputies found three bundles containing more than 6 pounds of meth around Newhausers vehicle.

Newhauser admitted to police he had ingested meth when running from police in an attempt to dispose of it.

Overall, deputies found more than 6 pounds of meth, 104 grams of heroin and $50,000 in cash.

Newhauser is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, fleeing police, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting a control substance, possession of a controlled substance, and refusal to halt.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

