YWCA picks firm for Halls Apartment demo

MINOT, N.D. - The Halls Apartment fire back in February left a derelict building that needs to be torn down.

The YWCA received the property as a donation to expand their services.

The YWCA has selected Dig It Up Backhoe Service, Inc. for the demolition. The project will cost $139,090.

Work will begin on Nov. 1. The company is donating $3,500 to repave the lot after.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.