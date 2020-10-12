Advertisement

Vets see uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work

Veterinarians are seeing an uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work.
Veterinarians are seeing an uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work.(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Quarantining for COVID-19 has meant many people are spending a lot more time with their pets, but as pet owners return to work, it’s created a problem: separation anxiety.

Kaylynn Yacovetta spends a lot of time with her dog, Oakland, but it’s never enough.

And even though she hasn’t been working from home, Oakland suffers from separation anxiety, and it impacts her daily life.

Oakie likes to stay by Yacovetta’s side all the time, so leaving for work in the morning can be stressful.

“She likes to have a fan on her. For some reason that keeps her calm and I can’t have anything touching the kennel. So there’s been things like the computer was resting against it by the couch one time and she chewed the corner of that off,” said Yacovetta.  

Barking, howling, and destructive behavior are things veterinarians said are signs of separation anxiety.

“We have seen some owners that have gone back to work saying that they’re noticing some separation anxiety, because if they’ve been home for a month or more and now their work is picking up, they’re not home as much and so they’re calling saying, 'can we get a little something for anxiety,” said Dr. Crystal Scott, Missouri Valley Vet-Pinehurst associate veterinarian.    

 While some owners may purchase prescription medicine to help their pets cope with anxiety, others are looking into alternatives.

“The fan has helped her immensely. Also, we turn on the TV to block out any extra noises that we can. Obviously it’s not going to block out everything. She was the last animal we got and she really is attached to the other dogs, so that does help that they are also always around,” said Yacovetta.    

Yacovetta said they do purchase medication when traveling with Oakland because she doesn’t like car rides.

Vets also said if you can’t adjust your work schedule to come home and see your pets, just make sure you spend a little extra time with them when you get home or take them out on longer walks.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Days before opening, owner stays optimistic after being burglarized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck business owner is staying optimistic after an overnight burglary targeted his new project.

News

Meet the candidates: District 4 Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In the District 4 Senate race, the incumbent Jordan Kannianen, R-Belden, is up against Lisa Finley-Deville, the Democratic candidate.

News

Professional networking

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many Americans have faced financial hardship since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 3 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun, “bootiful” wall art piece.

Latest News

News

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 3 hours ago
Our goal for these Mindful Mondays is to help you find and practice different forms of self-care.

News

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck dad and daughter duo have found a way to spend a little time together each week.

VOD Recording

Professional networking

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota Today

News

Half-naked 26-year-old man arrested for peeping into bathroom window

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man was arrested early Friday morning for peeping into a bathroom window of a residence on Redstone Drive.