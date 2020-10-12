Vets see uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Quarantining for COVID-19 has meant many people are spending a lot more time with their pets, but as pet owners return to work, it’s created a problem: separation anxiety.

Kaylynn Yacovetta spends a lot of time with her dog, Oakland, but it’s never enough.

And even though she hasn’t been working from home, Oakland suffers from separation anxiety, and it impacts her daily life.

Oakie likes to stay by Yacovetta’s side all the time, so leaving for work in the morning can be stressful.

“She likes to have a fan on her. For some reason that keeps her calm and I can’t have anything touching the kennel. So there’s been things like the computer was resting against it by the couch one time and she chewed the corner of that off,” said Yacovetta.

Barking, howling, and destructive behavior are things veterinarians said are signs of separation anxiety.

“We have seen some owners that have gone back to work saying that they’re noticing some separation anxiety, because if they’ve been home for a month or more and now their work is picking up, they’re not home as much and so they’re calling saying, 'can we get a little something for anxiety,” said Dr. Crystal Scott, Missouri Valley Vet-Pinehurst associate veterinarian.

While some owners may purchase prescription medicine to help their pets cope with anxiety, others are looking into alternatives.

“The fan has helped her immensely. Also, we turn on the TV to block out any extra noises that we can. Obviously it’s not going to block out everything. She was the last animal we got and she really is attached to the other dogs, so that does help that they are also always around,” said Yacovetta.

Yacovetta said they do purchase medication when traveling with Oakland because she doesn’t like car rides.

Vets also said if you can’t adjust your work schedule to come home and see your pets, just make sure you spend a little extra time with them when you get home or take them out on longer walks.

