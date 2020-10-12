Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily DeGree

Emily DeGree
Emily DeGree(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Emily DeGree is locking down the front line of the DLB line-up this season.

“It’s really fun because you’ve worked so hard for making that accomplishment, and after you do that you look at your teammates and your coaches and they all smile,” said DeGree, Lakers junior middle hitter.

Laker fans have been watching the DeGrees for years, starting with Emily’s older sisters, Brittany and Megan. Emily said she’s learned a lot growing up around them.

“My whole entire childhood had to deal with volleyball, so seeing them even in the stands cheering me on is a big part of my life. That’s how I started watching them, and now they’re watching me,” said DeGree.

DeGree’s teammate, Ava Wille, said she makes the rest of the team better as they strive for postseason success in 2020.

“She means a lot to our team. Her blocking really helps our team out, along with her hits and energy too,” said Wille, Lakers senior libero.

DeGree said a Region 6 Championship is definitely on her radar.

“I know how much work our team has put into this, and I know that we have the potential to do this. We just need to pull every piece together and to believe in each other,” said DeGree.

The sky’s the limit for the latest DeGree rolling through Des Lacs. The Lakers host Lewis & Clark in their District 12 finale Tuesday night.

