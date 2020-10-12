Advertisement

Surgeon known for first hand transplant in US dies at 92

Joseph Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.
Joseph Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Joseph Kutz, a hand surgeon who helped perform the first hand transplant in the United States, has died. He was 92.

Kutz died Saturday, according to a post on Facebook by The Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center, a medical facility Kutz co-founded more than 50 years ago.

It is with great sadness that the Kleinert and Kutz family shares the passing of our beloved co-founder Dr. Joseph Kutz...

Posted by Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center on Sunday, October 11, 2020

“Larger than life in height and personality, Dr. Kutz' workhorse ethic propelled this practice into world-renowned recognition in the pioneering treatment of flexor tendon injuries and microsurgical techniques,” the center, which has locations in Kentucky and Indiana, wrote. “He was a father, friend, beloved teacher, and surgeon and avid horseman who never missed a Derby! He was a pillar of the Louisville community and will be greatly missed by all who admired and loved him.”

The Louisville surgeon performed the milestone transplant surgery in 1999, about 40 years after he first arrived at the center as a surgical resident, Courier Journal reported.

He was awarded the President’s Cabinet Award in 1979, and the Ephraim McDowell Physician of the Year Award 20 years later.

Kutz, who graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1958, had more than 80 publications. His work has also appeared in several textbooks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Healthcare is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
If she is confirmed quickly she could be on the Supreme Court when it hears the latest challenge to the law popularly known as “Obamacare” on Nov. 10, a week after the election.

News

Professional networking

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Many Americans have faced financial hardship since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun, “bootiful” wall art piece.

News

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Our goal for these Mindful Mondays is to help you find and practice different forms of self-care.

Latest News

News

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck dad and daughter duo have found a way to spend a little time together each week.

National Politics

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

VOD Recording

Professional networking

Updated: 36 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 38 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 40 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

National Politics

Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some people lined up before dawn to be among the first to participate in early in-person voting, which runs through Oct. 30 in Georgia.