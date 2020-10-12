Advertisement

Stark County sees increase in speeding citations in September

Stark County
Stark County(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a Stark County City Commission meeting Tuesday, the Sheriff went over calls for service and citation numbers for the month is September.

Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee says the department has issued nearly double the amount of speed citations in the month of September compared to September 2019.

Deputies made 238 traffic stops compared to 163 last year. They also responded to 14 accidents in the county, one of which, was a fatal crash. Sheriff Lee says the county made four drug related arrested, including the bust in Belfield where $30,000 worth of heroin was seized.

