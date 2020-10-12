People react to debate cancellation, doctors explain COVID contagiousness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s getting closer to the November presidential election and debates have been a hot topic. The second presidential debate was supposed to take place Thursday. However due to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, it was scheduled to be held on Zoom. The president declined the use of a virtual platform and now the second debate is left in question.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday the Oct. 15 debate isn’t happening.

The decision was made a day after it announced the debate would have taken place “virtually” due to precautions after the President contracted COVID.

Trump now says he’s open to a debate but only if it’s held in person.

A debate like no other, followed by an unprecedented turn of events.

Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 following the first faceoff.

The Commission on Presidential Debates reported the second debate could not happen in person out of an abundance of caution for health concerns-- to which the president refused.

“I’m not doing a virtual debate, sit behind a computer screen,” Trump said.

“I think it’s kind of silly. I think he could be on Zoom, like most other people. And, at least it gives the people an opportunity to listen to him and also listen to Biden,” said Bismarck resident Ann Lynch.

“I agree with him. There’s too many things going on that I just feel aren’t honest, we’ll put it that way. And so, I think they need to be face to face,” said Bismarck resident Jeff Stewart.

The president’s team countered the decision after the president’s doctor said he was cleared to hold public events ten days after contracting the virus.

According to the CDC, people are safe to be around others 10 days after symptoms of COVID first appear.

“After 10 days, you don’t shed virus that can replicate itself. You might still test positive because there might be lingering fragments of RNA in your body. And so, that’s why you can have a positive test but not be contagious. But, there’s no active virus,” said North Dakota Department of Health Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

However, there are certain circumstances that render someone still contagious.

“In those situations where somebody gets extremely sick-- that is a possibility. And, when we say ‘extremely sick’ we mean on a ventilator, deathly ill from this virus,” Connell said.

Trump has hit the 10 day mark, and is again calling for a debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden this week.

And, he wants to do it in person.

“They’ve said he’s no longer a risk for transmission. So, it would be nice if the commission would get the debate back on the schedule. I think, you know, the president’s ready to go,” said White House Deputy Communications Director Brian Morgenstern.

However, the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together.

The third debate is still scheduled to be held on its original date of Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

