Advertisement

ND Senators react to Barrett’s confirmation hearing beginning

Amy Coney Barrett on day one of her confirmation hearings
Amy Coney Barrett on day one of her confirmation hearings(CNN)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although North Dakota’s delegation doesn’t sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, they’re still hoping this week’s hearings go smoothly.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “Judge Barrett’s been reviewed by the Senate in the recent past, and this hearing is an opportunity to again outline her outstanding record of achievement both on the bench and as a law professor.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, added that the timeline of the hearings will be enough.

“It’s a little quicker process maybe than some have been, but it’s also just as long or longer than others have been, but in no way has it been short-changed,” said Cramer.

Cramer said with the Senate not currently in session, lawmakers will have the opportunity to have a singular focus on Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

Senate Democrats said there’s little they can do to prevent Barrett’s confirmation now that hearings have begun, but said they still plan to question her on several key issues.

On Oct. 12, healthcare was the focus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Turtle Mountain primary elections Tuesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band Chippewa primary elections for the chairmanship and districts 1 through 4 are Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Community members voice concerns about where the BPS district is heading

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck Public School Board heard from parents, teachers, and students Monday.

News

DCB receives grants to help startup farmers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau has received federal aid to help two specific groups of people break into farming.

VOD Recording

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily DeGree

Updated: 28 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Families, leadership react to COVID outbreak at Somerset Court in Minot

Updated: 30 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-12-2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Vets see uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

CARES Act spending clock ticking

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Voters receive absentee ballot envelopes without a ballot inside

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

VOD Recording

Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates culture, perseverance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.