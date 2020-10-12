ND Senators react to Barrett’s confirmation hearing beginning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although North Dakota’s delegation doesn’t sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, they’re still hoping this week’s hearings go smoothly.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said, “Judge Barrett’s been reviewed by the Senate in the recent past, and this hearing is an opportunity to again outline her outstanding record of achievement both on the bench and as a law professor.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, added that the timeline of the hearings will be enough.

“It’s a little quicker process maybe than some have been, but it’s also just as long or longer than others have been, but in no way has it been short-changed,” said Cramer.

Cramer said with the Senate not currently in session, lawmakers will have the opportunity to have a singular focus on Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

Senate Democrats said there’s little they can do to prevent Barrett’s confirmation now that hearings have begun, but said they still plan to question her on several key issues.

On Oct. 12, healthcare was the focus.

