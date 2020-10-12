Advertisement

Monday: 8.9% daily rate; 5,599 tests, 475 positive, 6 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.9%* Monday. There are 158 currently hospitalized (+14 change) with 33 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,599 tests, 475 were positive. There were 6 new deaths (345 total). 4,546 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 8.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,599 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

717,732 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

475 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

27,737 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.89% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,546 Total Active Cases

+120 Individuals from yesterday

346 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (243 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

22,846 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

158 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+14 - Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (345 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 2
  • Benson County – 3
  • Billings County - 3
  • Bottineau County – 3
  • Bowman County – 10
  • Burleigh County - 48
  • Cass County – 90
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Dunn County – 12
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County - 7
  • Foster County – 7
  • Golden Valley County - 3
  • Grand Forks County – 40
  • Griggs County – 2
  • Hettinger County – 3
  • LaMoure County – 11
  • Logan County – 3
  • McHenry County - 3
  • McIntosh County - 2
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • Mercer County - 14
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County – 19
  • Nelson County - 4
  • Oliver County – 3
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 6
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Renville County - 4
  • Richland County - 2
  • Sargent County – 2
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 59
  • Stutsman County – 7
  • Towner County – 14
  • Traill County - 3
  • Walsh County - 11
  • Ward County – 35
  • Williams County – 18

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Professional networking

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Many Americans have faced financial hardship since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun, “bootiful” wall art piece.

News

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Our goal for these Mindful Mondays is to help you find and practice different forms of self-care.

News

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck dad and daughter duo have found a way to spend a little time together each week.

VOD Recording

Professional networking

Updated: 36 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

Latest News

VOD Recording

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 38 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 39 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

News

Half-naked 26-year-old man arrested for peeping into bathroom window

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man was arrested early Friday morning for peeping into a bathroom window of a residence on Redstone Drive.

News

Change of plea scheduled in attempted murder case

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man charged with three counts of attempted murder is expected to change his plea Tuesday.

News

Stark County sees increase in speeding citations in September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
In a Stark County City Commission meeting Tuesday, the Sheriff went over calls for service and citation numbers for the month is September.